FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

ERO opened at C$20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

