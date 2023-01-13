Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $96.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.12, but opened at $78.36. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 162 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

