SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $344.00 to $374.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $306.16 and last traded at $305.78. Approximately 14,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 770,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.48.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.45 and its 200-day moving average is $280.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

