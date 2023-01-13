The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €149.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($302.15) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €128.72 ($138.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($209.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

