Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.17. 19,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 954,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

