Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.02. 3,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,093,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Accolade by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

