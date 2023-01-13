First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $194.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $174.02 and last traded at $173.12, with a volume of 13135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.01.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 203.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.