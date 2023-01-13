Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Trading Down 15.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) shares were down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $54.79. Approximately 1,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 163,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

