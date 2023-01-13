Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $4.20. Erasca shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 13,106 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bihua Chen bought 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,813,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,286,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 437,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,998 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after buying an additional 3,299,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 103.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,965 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Erasca by 23.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Erasca by 113.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,085 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter valued at $5,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.