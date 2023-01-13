Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $124.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $119.74 and last traded at $119.73. Approximately 4,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,448,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.27.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $5,863,350 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

