Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $137.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Impinj traded as high as $127.39 and last traded at $126.69. 1,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $539,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,552.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,528,684.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $539,223.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,552.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,613 shares of company stock worth $58,339,077. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

