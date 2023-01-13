Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at 2.70, but opened at 2.80. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oatly Group shares last traded at 2.79, with a volume of 16,870 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.62.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.77 and a 200 day moving average of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of 183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

