Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Trading Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup now has a $22.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Virtu Financial traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.94. 1,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 974,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.