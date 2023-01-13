PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $26.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PowerSchool traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 24917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PowerSchool to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

