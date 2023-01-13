Traders Purchase Large Volume of Jumia Technologies Call Options (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 22,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 225% compared to the average daily volume of 6,782 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 852.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

JMIA stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Jumia Technologies

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

