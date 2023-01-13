NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOV Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 767.59 and a beta of 1.84. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.