Traders Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

NYSE TTC opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after acquiring an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

