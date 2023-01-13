WeWork Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,451 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,638 call options.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WeWork by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WeWork by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,018,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. WeWork has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WeWork will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.