WeWork Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,451 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,638 call options.
Institutional Trading of WeWork
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WeWork by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WeWork by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,018,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
WeWork Stock Performance
Shares of WE opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. WeWork has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.