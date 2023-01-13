Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of GWRE opened at $68.36 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.