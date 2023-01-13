Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $68.36 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.