Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

