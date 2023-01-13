Geoffrey Richard Carter Buys 139 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.73 ($181.20).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 146 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($183.21).

On Thursday, November 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 172 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($182.31).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 99.70 ($1.21) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.49. The company has a market capitalization of £249.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.67. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.50) to GBX 119 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

