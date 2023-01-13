Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £148.54 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Rating) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,122 ($25.85) per share, for a total transaction of £148.54 ($180.97).

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,082.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,770 ($33.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,146.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,058.69.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.