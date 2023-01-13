Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £148.54 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,122 ($25.85) per share, for a total transaction of £148.54 ($180.97).

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,082.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,770 ($33.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,146.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,058.69.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Oxford Instruments

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.