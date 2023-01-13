National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Buys 14 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Agg purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($12.79) per share, with a total value of £147 ($179.09).

National Grid Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($12.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.14. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,008.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,033.35.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a GBX 17.84 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 6,419.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.86) to GBX 1,020 ($12.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.01) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

