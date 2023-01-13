Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys £149.52 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,246 ($15.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($182.16).
Graeme Watt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.73), for a total transaction of £321,968.79 ($392,262.17).
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Graeme Watt bought 13 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($14.89) per share, for a total transaction of £158.86 ($193.54).
Softcat Stock Performance
Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,215 ($14.80) on Friday. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.42). The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,237.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,253.66.
Softcat Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCT. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.49) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
