Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 165 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($182.93).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Kate Ringrose bought 160 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($183.24).
- On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £140.94 ($171.71).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 22 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,694 ($20.64).
LON CNA opened at GBX 95.28 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 952.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.96 ($1.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.70.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
