Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £150.93 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 43 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($183.88).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 43 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($184.41).

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.01 ($180.32).

QQ opened at GBX 339 ($4.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.83). The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,258.06%.

QQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.67) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.36) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

