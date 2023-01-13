Kenton Jarvis Purchases 39 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($185.31).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 39 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($179.61).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 40 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($185.67).
easyJet Price Performance
Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.10) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 361.69. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
