Kenton Jarvis Purchases 39 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($185.31).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 39 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($179.61).

On Thursday, November 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 40 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($185.67).

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.10) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 361.69. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About easyJet

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.48) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.31) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 555.75 ($6.77).

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Stories

