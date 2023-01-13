Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,289.80 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.10) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($10,099.66).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($45.49) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,099.27).

On Thursday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.21) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,080.56).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,642 ($44.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,601.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,697.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,718.61. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($49.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Diageo

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.12) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.39) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.50) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,088 ($49.81).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

