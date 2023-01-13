Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,289.80 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.10) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($10,099.66).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($45.49) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,099.27).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.21) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,080.56).
Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,642 ($44.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,601.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,697.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,718.61. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($49.55).
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
