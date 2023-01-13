Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Purchases 2,803 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 2,803 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £5,073.43 ($6,181.08).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 179.25 ($2.18) on Friday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 182.62 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £197.84 million and a PE ratio of 741.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.62.

