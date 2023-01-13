Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Sells £8,400 in Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Yapp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,233.92).

Pittards Price Performance

Pittards stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. Pittards plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.50 ($0.85).

Get Pittards alerts:

Pittards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.