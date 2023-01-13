Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Sells £8,400 in Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Yapp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,233.92).
Pittards Price Performance
Pittards stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. Pittards plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.50 ($0.85).
Pittards Company Profile
