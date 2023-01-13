Beatrice Hollond Purchases 108 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 921 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £994.68 ($1,211.84).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Beatrice Hollond bought 109 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 908 ($11.06) per share, with a total value of £989.72 ($1,205.80).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 944 ($11.50) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 767.21 ($9.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 945.72 ($11.52). The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 913.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 888.54.

F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About F&C Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

(Get Rating)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

