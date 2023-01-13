Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £496.46 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel bought 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £496.46 ($604.85).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Neeta Patel acquired 229 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £494.64 ($602.63).

On Thursday, November 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 233 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($601.80).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.58) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.36. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 324 ($3.95). The company has a market capitalization of £859.72 million and a P/E ratio of 371.05.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.