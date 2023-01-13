Martin Ive Acquires 900,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive acquired 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($65,789.47).

Seeing Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at GBX 6.55 ($0.08) on Friday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.58 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £272.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

