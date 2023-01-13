Insider Buying: Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) insider Royston Hoggarth bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,875 ($8,375.97).

Royston Hoggarth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Royston Hoggarth bought 50,000 shares of Intercede Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($31,067.25).

Intercede Group Price Performance

LON:IGP opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Friday. Intercede Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.61.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

