Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Insider Sells £99,450 in Stock

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) insider Paul Harding sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £99,450 ($121,162.28).

Christie Group Stock Performance

Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £31.83 million and a PE ratio of 800.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35. Christie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.64).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

