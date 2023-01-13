PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) Insider Buys £2,800 in Stock

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP – Get Rating) insider Tim Williams bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,411.31).
PipeHawk Stock Performance
PIP opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.17) on Friday. PipeHawk plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.32.
PipeHawk Company Profile
Further Reading
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for PipeHawk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PipeHawk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.