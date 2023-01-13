PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) Insider Buys £2,800 in Stock

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP – Get Rating) insider Tim Williams bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,411.31).

PipeHawk Stock Performance

PIP opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.17) on Friday. PipeHawk plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.32.

PipeHawk Company Profile

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

