Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Basf Price Performance

BAS stock opened at €53.09 ($57.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($74.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

