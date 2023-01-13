STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €31.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($33.33) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STM. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.25) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STM stock opened at €37.44 ($40.26) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($23.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.41 and its 200-day moving average is €34.56.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.