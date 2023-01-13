STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.25) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($44.62) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of EPA STM opened at €37.44 ($40.26) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($23.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.41 and a 200-day moving average of €34.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

