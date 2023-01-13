Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $142.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $123.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

