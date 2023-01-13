Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($163.44) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €116.24 ($124.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.06. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

