StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

