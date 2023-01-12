Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,187,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

