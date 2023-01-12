Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $174.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.