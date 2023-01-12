Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.