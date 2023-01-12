Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

