Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Corteva Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

