Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.25 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $4,717,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 5.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $199.93 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.