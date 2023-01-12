Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 10,504 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $165.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.