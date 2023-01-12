Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $327.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $544.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.84.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

